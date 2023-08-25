Real Housewives: Kroy Biermann files for divorce from Kim Zolciak a second time

Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann to divorce YONKERS, NY - MAY 06: FILE PHOTO: NFL Player Kroy Biermann and TV Personality Kim Zolciak attend the Kentucky Derby hat contest at Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway on May 6, 2017 in Yonkers, New York. ( Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway )

Kroy Biermann, husband of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak has once again filed for divorce saying the couple’s marriage is “irretrievably broken.”

According to documents obtained by People, the former Bravo star filed for divorce Thursday -- the second time in four months.

Both he and Zolciak filed to legally dissolve their marriage in May before deciding to give their marriage another try in July. Zolciak, 45, called their marriage “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation” in her May filing.

Biermann, 37, filed for divorce again on Thursday, allegedly after the couple had an argument over money, TMZ reported.

The couple share four children: 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, plus sons Kash Kade, 10, and Kroy Jagger, 11. Biermann legally adopted Zolciak’s older daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, in 2013.