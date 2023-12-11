Rapper Quando Rondo arrested in Georgia on federal drug charges

Quando Rondo arrested FILE PHOTO: ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 05: Quando Rando and FeeDawg attend the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET/Getty Images for BET)

Rapper Quando Rondo was arrested late Friday by the FBI on federal drug charges, according to a WSB-TV.

The Savannah Police executed the arrest on Rondo whose given name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman, according to WJCL

Bowman, 24, was a passenger in a car that was pulled over around midnight on Friday in Savannah. After the car was searched, he was arrested without incident, police said.

According to Rolling Stone, the FBI office in Atlanta confirmed the arrest on federal drug-related charges, though they did not specify what the charges are.

Bowman and 18 others were indicted earlier this year by a grand jury on state drug and gang charges, TMZ reported.

The rapper released his second studio album, “Recovery,” in March.



