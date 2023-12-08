Rapper Kodak Black arrested in Florida for possession of cocaine, police say

Kodak Black arrested in Florida FILE PHOTO: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: Kodak Black attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022. Black was arrested in Florida on drug charges on Dec. 7, 2023. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp/Getty Images for dcp)

Rapper Kodak Black was arrested in Florida on Thursday on charges of possession of cocaine, according to police.

Black, whose given name is Bill Kapri, was booked into a jail in Plantation, Florida, on cocaine charges, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and improperly stopping or parking a vehicle, according to USA Today.

The rapper was arrested by Plantation Police after an officer allegedly saw a black Bentley SUV parked in the road. The officer claims he saw Black asleep in the driver’s seat and smelled a strong odor of burnt cannabis coming from the vehicle, WSVN reported.

According to police reports, officers allegedly found cannabis wrapping paper and residue and later witnessed a white powder falling from Black’s body, WTVJ South Florida reported. A clear plastic bag with a white chunky substance was also allegedly found in Black’s pocket. Officers said field tests allegedly showed the substance was cocaine.

Black has had other run-ins with the law. In 2019, he was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to weapons charges stemming from his arrest before a scheduled concert performance.

In January 2020, Black’s sentence was commuted by outgoing President Donald Trump.



