Pulp and paper plant chemical tank rupture injures, kills several people

Several people were either hurt or killed in a rupture of a chemical tank at a pulp and paper plant in Washington state.

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Nippon Dynawave Packaging Co. and local law enforcement released a joint statement on Facebook Tuesday afternoon saying that a tank rupture caused “multiple critical injuries” and fatalities. But the initial statement did not disclose how many people were hurt or killed, The Associated Press reported.

The incident happened at the pulp and paper mill in Longview, Washington.

Earlier, the AP said that several people had chemical burns and inhalation injuries.

The Longview fire department’s battalion chief, Mike Gorsuch, called it a “mass casualty scene” and said that first responders had to decontaminate patients before taking them to hospitals in Longview and Vancouver, Washington, the AP reported.

The company makes materials for tissues, printing paper, cups, plates, cartons and other items. It has about 1,000 employees between the pulp and paper mill and the liquid packaging plant, the Washington State Department of Ecology said.

Officials said there is no immediate threat to the surrounding community.

Check back for more on this developing story.

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