Mascots will be able to eat their own this year during the Pop-Tarts Bowl in a head-scratching promotion.

The organizers of the Pop-Tarts Bowl are flipping what happens to mascots after the game upside down.

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It all started in 2023 when an anthropomorphic Pop-Tart mascot was lowered into a giant toaster and then consumed by the Kansas State Wildcats, USA Today reported.

Each year got bigger, including when the Slammin’ Strawberry version escaped.

Now, as USA Today said, they’re resorting to “mascot cannibalism.”

The players won’t be the only ones partaking in the annual eating of the mascots after the game.

The mascots themselves will as well.

The company said in a news release, “Every Edible Mascot dreams of being devoured and reaching Mouth Heaven, and we’re proving there’s more than one way to get there. After all, Pop-Tarts Edible Mascots deserve to be eaten, even if it’s by each other!”

We don’t know what flavors will be on the menu except for Super Stuffed Strawberry Blast. The rest will be announced on Dec. 7, following Selection Sunday’s announcement of what teams will appear in the Pop-Tart Bowl.

The game will be played on Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m.

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