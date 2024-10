Polling place changes: Here’s how to find out where to cast your ballot

Election day Do you know where to vote? (Alan Mazzocco Berra/Alan - stock.adobe.com)

With the 2024 presidential elections days away, voters will want to make sure they are registered and to find out where they go to cast their vote.

If you are unsure of which precinct you live and vote in, you can go to your state’s Department of Elections and enter your address to find out where you need to go on Election Day.

Below are links to each state’s Department of Elections:

1. Alabama polling place locator

2. Alaska polling place locator

3. Arizona polling place locator

4. Arkansas polling place locator

5. California polling place locator

6. Colorado polling place locator

7. Connecticut polling place locator

8. Delaware polling place locator

9. District of Columbia polling place locator

10. Florida polling place locator

11. Georgia polling place locator

12. Hawaii polling place locator

13. Idaho polling place locator

14. Illinois polling place locator

15. Indiana polling place locator

16. Iowa polling place locator

17. Kansas polling place locator

18. Kentucky polling place locator

19. Louisiana polling place locator

20. Maine polling place locator

21. Maryland polling place locator

22. Massachusetts polling place locator

23. Michigan polling place locator

24. Minnesota polling place locator

25. Mississippi polling place locator

26. Missouri polling place locator

27. Montana polling place locator

28. Nebraska polling place locator

29. Nevada polling place locator

30. New Hampshire polling place locator

31. New Jersey polling place locator

32. New Mexico polling place locator

33. New York polling place locator

34. North Carolina polling place locator

35. North Dakota polling place locator

36. Ohio polling place locator

37. Oklahoma polling place locator

38. Oregon polling place locator

39. Pennsylvania polling place locator

40. Rhode Island polling place locator

41. South Carolina polling place locator

42. South Dakota polling place locator

43. Tennessee polling place locator

44. Texas polling place locator

45. Utah polling place locator

46. Vermont polling place locator

47. Virginia polling place locator

48. Washington polling place locator

49. West Virginia polling place locator

50. Wisconsin polling place locator

51. Wyoming polling place locator

