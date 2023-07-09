Police say at least 9 injured taken to hospital after shooting in Ohio

Cleveland shooting: Multiple people were hospitalized after a shooting early Sunday morning in Cleveland. (D-Keine/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CLEVELAND — Multiple people were hospitalized after a shooting early Sunday morning in Cleveland, Ohio.

Cleveland Police Department officers were called to the 1200 block of West 6th Street at 2:30 a.m. about a shooting, Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia confirmed, according to WOIO.

Ciaccia confirmed that nine people with gunshot wounds were taken to the hospital, according to the news outlet.

Their conditions have not been released, WHIO reported.

“Preliminary information indicates that a suspect opened fire toward a group of people and then fled the scene,” Cleveland police spokesperson Jennifer Ciaccia said in a statement obtained by CNN.

No deaths have been reported, according to CNN.

No arrests have been made, according to WHIO.

