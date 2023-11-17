Police report sheds light on death of ‘Extreme Weight Loss’ star Brandi Mallory

Brandi Mallory Brandi Mallory can be seen in this 2014 photo. (WSB-TV)

A police report obtained Friday by WSB-TV shared more details following the death last week of makeup artist and former reality TV star Brandi Mallory.

Mallory died Nov. 9 in Stone Mountain, according to an obituary reviewed by WSB. A cause of death was not immediately given.

In an incident report obtained by the news station, police said an employee at a McAlister’s Deli location in Atlanta called 911 after noticing a woman in an SUV parked near the restaurant on Nov. 9. The employee was opening the deli around 9:10 a.m. when they saw what appeared to be a woman sleeping in the parking lot.

A few hours later, the employee noticed that the woman didn’t appear to be alert or breathing, according to the report. They called 911, and responding officials declared the woman dead at the scene.

The woman was identified as Mallory, WSB reported.

Police checked videos recorded in the area and determined that Mallory had visited a nearby Chipotle restaurant the night before she was found. She left the restaurant around 6 p.m.

Authorities said they found no signs of foul play.

Mallory, who grew up in Georgia, appeared on the fourth season of “Extreme Weight Loss,” a show that focused on the journeys of several people who had 200 pounds or more to lose, according to IMDb. She told WSB in 2014 that she realized after hitting 329 pounds on the scale that she needed to make a change. During her time on the show, she lost 151 pounds.

“I just want to share with anybody that I come into contact with, (that) you can do so much more than your mind allows you to do,” she told WSB in 2014. “It’s all about your will power and drive.”

Family and friends will hold a visitation for Mallory on Sunday, with a funeral scheduled in Tucker the following day, WSB reported.

