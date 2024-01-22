Police: Man wounds mother, teen daughter, fatally shoots another woman

Accused: Michael Monroe Banks is accused of wounding his mother and daughter and fatally shooting another woman. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of wounding his mother and teenage daughter and also fatally shooting his mother’s friend, authorities said. The man also allegedly fired two shots at a police officer.

>> Read more trending news

Michael Monroe Banks, 42, of Tampa, was arrested on Wednesday, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. He was charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, two counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, one count of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm and one count of illegally possessing a firearm as a felon.

According to an arrest affidavit, Banks allegedly told police that he wrote a letter to his 17-year-old daughter “insisting that she enter into a relationship with him and not date anyone else.”

Police said that Banks became upset when he heard his 60-year-old mother and her friend talking about leaving with his daughter, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

“He described feeling betrayed and upset,” the arrest affidavit stated.

Banks’ mother called police at about 12:42 p.m. EST on Jan. 17, telling officers that the suspect had shot her and her friend at a home in the 10000 block of North 23rd Street in Tampa, according to the newspaper.

According to the arrest affidavit, the teen was in the shower when she heard gunshots. She told police that she attempted to close the bathroom door, but that Banks allegedly shot through the door. As she attempted to leave the residence, she was shot in the leg, the affidavit stated.

Court records stated that Banks heard police officers yelling commands at him, and that he allegedly took two shots at one officer.

“Shortly afterwards he put his gun on the kitchen table and surrendered,” the affidavit stated.

Police entered the home and found a woman deceased with a gunshot wound to her head, the Times reported. She was identified on Friday as 52-year-old Josephine Muentes.

The names of Banks’ mother and his daughter have not been released, according to the newspaper.

Banks remains at the Falkenburg Road Jail in Tampa without bail, online booking records show. According to court records, he is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

© 2024 Cox Media Group