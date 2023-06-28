Police: 5 teens killed when car leaves the road, plunges into retention pond

Five teens killed in car crash FILE PHOTO: Police in Fort Myers, Florida, are trying to piece together the cause of a single-car accident that took the lives of five teenagers Sunday. (Chalabala/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police in Fort Myers, Florida, are trying to piece together the cause of a single-car accident that took the lives of five teenagers Sunday.

Fort Myers Police identified the victims as Eric Paul, 19; Jackson Eyre, 18; Amanda Ferguson, 18; Breanna Coleman, 18; and Jesus Salinas, 18. Police did not release the cities where the teens lived, according to the News-Press.

The teens were killed Sunday when the car they were riding in went off the road and into a retention pond. All five of the teenagers were found in the submerged car Monday morning.

Four of the five – Paul, Eyre, Ferguson and Coleman – worked together at the nearby Texas Roadhouse restaurant. The fifth victim, Salinas, was a friend of some in the group.

Fort Myers Police Department spokesperson, Officer Kristen Capuzzi told the News-Press that while they still did not know exactly what happened, it is believed that the driver of the black Kia lost control of the vehicle and ran into the retaining pond.

“It took a long time to get it out,” Capuzzi said of retrieving the car from the pond on Tuesday afternoon.

An official at the Texas Roadhouse restaurant where the four worked said the four had all worked Sunday and left together to go get fast food.