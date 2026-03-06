Phoenix Suns’ Dillon Brooks arrested, accused of DUI

FILE PHOTO: Dillon Brooks #3 of the Phoenix Suns stands on the court before the start of the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Mortgage Matchup Center on February 11, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The Phoenix Suns’ Dillon Brooks was arrested on March 6 after he was pulled over in Scottsdale, Arizona.

TMZ reported he was pulled over around 1 a.m. local time for alleged traffic violations, but then was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

The nature of the traffic violations was not released, AZ Central reported.

He was processed at the Scottsdale City Jail and was released around 3:30 a.m.

A prosecutor will determine if charges are filed.

The team issued a statement on Friday, which read, “We are aware of the situation involving Dillon Brooks and are gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time,” according to AZ Central.

The newspaper said he’s the reason for the Suns’ success this season, but he missed the past five games with a broken thumb.

He broke his hand on Feb. 21 in a win over the Orlando Magic.

Before his injury, he averaged 20.9 points, or an increase of 6.9 points over last year. He also has 3.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and a steal, ESPN reported.

The Suns are seventh in the Western Conference.

©2026 Cox Media Group