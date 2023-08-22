PGA tour player arrested, charged with domestic violence

Erik Compton arrested FILE PHOTO: ATLANTIC BEACH, FL - Erik Compton plays in the Web.com Tour Championship held at Atlantic Beach Country Club on September 22, 2018 in Atlantic Beach, Florida. (Photo by Michael Cohen/Getty Images /Getty Images)

Professional golfer Erik Compton has reportedly been arrested following an alleged domestic dispute with his wife.

Police arrested PGA Tour golfer Erik Compton on felony and misdemeanor charges, Local 10 in Miami reported. Police say Compton was charged with committing domestic violence against his wife at their southwest Miami-Dade home over the weekend.

Miami-Dade Police said Compton and his wife were arguing Saturday at their house in Miami when Compton’s wife took out a cell phone and began recording the argument, Gold Digest reported.

Compton allegedly took the phone and threw it in a pool, then grabbed his wife by the shoulder and tossed her into a wall. Compton’s wife left the residence and went to a friend’s home, where she called authorities.

PGA golfer Erik Compton was arrested over the weekend for allegedly throwing his wife into a wall and her cellphone into their SW Miami-Dade pool, as the two argued. He was taken to jail by Miami-Dade Police and charged with domestic battery and strong arm robbery. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/gTel03MZTx — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) August 21, 2023

Police said the incident happened just after 9:30 Saturday evening at the couple’s home in the Glenvar Heights area south of Miami.

Compton was taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami and later bonded out, according to Golf Week.

Compton was diagnosed with viral cardiomyopathy as a child and has undergone two heart transplants, one in 1992 when he was just 12 years old and another in 2008, according to Golf Week.