‘Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison’s son dies at 39

Rick Harrison LAS VEGAS - AUGUST 07: Rick Harrison from History's "Pawn Stars" television series takes questions from the audience during during a Gold and Silver Road Show at the Suncoast Hotel & Casino August 7, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Realty TV show “Pawn Stars” celebrity Rick Harrison’s son, Adam Harrison has died at the age of 39.

Harrison family spokesperson Laura Herlovich confirmed that Adam Harrison died from a suspected drug overdose on Friday in a statement obtained by The Associated Press.

“Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam,” the statement said. “We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss.”

Rick Harrison posted a tribute on his Instagram, saying his son will “always be in my heart. Love you, Adam.”

No additional information has been provided, according to The Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The newspaper said they reached out to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department’s public information office for additional details but they have not yet responded to the request.

Adam Harrison’s death was first reported by TMZ. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that police were investigating his death, according to the AP.

