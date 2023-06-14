Park Soo Ryun, “Snowdrop” star, dies at 29 after fall down flight of stairs

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

South Korean actress Park Soo Ryun, who stars in the  Disney+ series “Snowdrop,” died Sunday after she slipped and fell down a flight of stairs.

According to The Straits Times, the actress, who was 29, fell down the stairs at a property on Jeju Island, South Korea’s largest island. She had been scheduled to perform there, according to the Mirror.

She was pronounced brain dead at a local hospital. Her family donated her organs, according to the Times.

Park’s mother told Soompi on Monday: ‘Only her brain is unconscious, and her heart is still beating.

‘There must be someone who desperately needs [organs]. As her mother and father, we will be able to live comforted [by the thought that her heart] has gone to someone and is beating.’

Park made her debut in 2018 with the musical Il Tenore, and was featured in musicals and plays like “The Cellar,” “Othello” and “The Day We Were In Love.”

She made her television debut in 2021, as a university student in “Snowdrop,” Her co-star, Kim Mi-soo, died in January 2022 at the age of 29. A cause of death was not revealed.


