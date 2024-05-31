Paris Hilton to release second album almost 20 years after first

Paris Hilton back in spotlight Paris Hilton is promoting a new memoir and has announced she will release her second album in September. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Paris Hilton will release a second album almost 20 years after her first and only album, Rolling Stone reported. The new album will be called Infinite Icon.

Hilton’s first foray into music was called Paris, released in 2006. The album contained a cult hit “Stars are Blind,” Rolling Stone reported. She has released a few singles in the interim but nothing approaching an album -- until now.

The follow-up album will be released on Sept. 6. It will coincide with promotions of her new memoir “This is Paris.” She released a song called “Hot One,” which was said to be the first single from her second LP, Rolling Stone reported. She told the magazine that she recorded three songs in one day in a fit of inspiration.

“It was magic!” she said.

She appeared with Sia and Miley Cyrus to sing “Stars are Blind” late in 2022, hinting at her return to music, on “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.”





