Pantone announces Mocha Mousse as the Color of the Year 2025

Mocha Mousse, color 17-1230, will represent the coming year.

It is, according to Pantone, “a warming, brown hue imbued with richness. It nurtures us with its suggestion of the delectable qualities of chocolate and coffee, answering our desire for comfort.”

Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute, Laurie Pressman, said, “For Pantone Color of the Year 2025, we look to a mellow brown hue whose inherent richness and sensorial and comforting warmth extends further into our desire for comfort, and the indulgence of simple pleasures that we can gift and share with others.”

The color, according to the institute, can be used on its own or as a foundation across all industries.

Pantone created five color palettes to complement Mocha Mousse depending on what style you want to convey, from relaxed elegance to floral pathways to uniquely balanced.

For more on Pantone’s Color of the Year, click here.





