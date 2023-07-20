Oklahoma executes man who stabbed woman to death with butcher knife in 1995

Oklahoma executes man who murdered woman with butcher knife in 1995 A man was executed by lethal injection Thursday after he was sentenced in 1996 to death for the murder of Sharonda Clark in McAlester, Oklahoma. (Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

McALESTER, Okla. — A man was executed by lethal injection Thursday after he was sentenced in 1996 to death for the murder of Sharonda Clark in McAlester, Oklahoma.

Jemaine Cannon, 51, was given a lethal injection just after 10 a.m. Thursday, according to The Associated Press. He was pronounced dead after 12 minutes at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. A federal appeals court Wednesday night denied Cannon’s last appeal

Just before he was administered the lethal injection, Cannon was asked if he had any last words and he said, “Yes. I confess with my mouth and believe in my heart that God raised Jesus from the dead, therefore I am saved. Thank you,” according to KFOR.

Cannon was convicted of killing Clark, 20, according to the AP. Clark was a mother of two and had been living with Cannon at an apartment in Tulsa.

Prosecutors said that Cannon stabbed Clark multiple times in the throat and chest, KFOR reported. She was left with several defensive wounds and a severed jugular and carotid artery.

Her body was found on Feb. 5, 1995, after she did not pick her children up from daycare, according to the Oklahoman. Cannon was located two days later in Flint, Michigan.

Cannon reportedly said he killed Clark in self-defense but prosecutors claimed that he had a history of violence against women, KFOR reported. He was sentenced to death in 1996.

Cannon had escaped from prison weeks before the murder, the AP reported. He was serving a 15-year sentence for the assault of another woman who suffered permanent injuries. Prosecutors, in that case, claimed that Cannon raped her and beat her with three objects - a claw hammer, iron, and a kitchen toaster.

Shaya Duncan, Sharonda Clark’s younger sister, told KFOR that she didn’t expect that from Cannon.

“He hasn’t been apologetic throughout the whole thing, so his last words was not a surprise,” Duncan said.

“In my opinion, he died in a very favorable way,” Clark’s oldest daughter, Yeh-Sehn White said, according to the AP. “Unfortunately my mom did not have that opportunity.”

Cannon’s last meal included Vernor’s ginger ale, cherry pie, chicken breast, sliced brisket, seasoned fries, fried okra, and sweet and smoky beans officials said, according to KFOR.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond issued a statement following Cannon’s execution.

“Justice was finally served this morning for Sharonda Clark with the execution of her murderer. My hope is that today’s action can bring some measure of peace for Sharonda’s two daughters, as well as her other family members and friends who loved her,” said Drummond.

Cannon’s execution was the second one in 2023 and the ninth one since Oklahoma continued lethal injections back in 2021, the AP reported.