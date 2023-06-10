Officials say ‘Unabomber’ Theodore Kaczynski has died in federal prison Theodore 'Ted' Kaczynski (in orange) is guided to his arraignment by federal marshals, Helena, Montana, April 4, 1996. He had been arrested in connection with the 'Unabomber' bombings and the deaths those explosions caused. (Michael Macor/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images) (San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst N/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Imag)

NORTH CAROLINA — Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski who has been known as the Unabomber was reportedly found dead in his prison cell Saturday morning.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons told The Associated Press that Kaczynski died in prison. He was found around 8 a.m. and the cause of death is unknown.

Kaczynski was found unresponsive in his cell, a spokesman for the Federal Bureau of Prisons said, according to The New York Times.

Kaczynski was in a maximum security facility in Colorado for about two decades and was eventually moved to a medical facility in North Carolina, the AP reported.

The bombings targeted scientists, the AP reported.

Kaczynski’s homemade bombs changed the way Americans mailed packages and traveled years before Sept. 11, according to the AP. Air travel in some parts of the country virtually shut down in July of 1995.

Kaczynski forced newspapers such as the New York Times and the Washington Post to publish his manifesto which was about 35,000 words. The AP said it was called the “Industrial Society and Its Future.” He had claimed that society, as well as technology, was leading to “powerlessness and alienation.” Kaczynski’s brother David and David’s wife, Linda Patrik, tipped off the FBI after recognizing the tone.

He was arrested in 1996 living in a cabin in western Montana, according to the AP. Journals, a coded diary, explosive ingredients, and two completed bombs were found inside the cabin.

His capture was one of the longest and costliest manhunts in United States History, the Times reported.

Kaczynski was serving four life sentences plus 30 years, according to the AP. He pleaded guilty to setting 16 explosions that killed three people and injured 23 others between 1978 and 1995.