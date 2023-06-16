Officials: 1 killed in bear attack in Arizona Officials say at least one person has been killed after a bear attacked them in the Groom Creek area in Prescott, Arizona Friday morning. (FluidMediaFactory/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — At least one person died Friday morning after a bear attack in the Groom Creek area of Prescott on Friday morning, officials said.

In a statement, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said that, based on early information, one person is dead.

Investigators are still working to gather additional information on how exactly the attack happened, according to KTVK. Authorities said there is no threat to the public.

The bear has been killed, the sheriff’s office confirmed, and the Arizona Game and Fish officials were heading to the scene Friday.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Bear attacks are uncommon in Arizona and throughout the rest of the country, KTVK reported. In 2012, the USDA reported that there were only about 10 attacks that have been documented in the state since the 1990s.