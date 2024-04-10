Norwegian Cruise Line cites several factors for cancellation of upcoming cruises

Norwegian Cruise Line announced last week that it is canceling more than a dozen cruises that had been scheduled for 2025.
“The recent 2025 itinerary cancelations are a result of varied events including the ongoing situation in the Red Sea and Israel, modified dry dock schedules for ship enhancements, a full ship charter, and lastly, to accommodate the demand for shorter close-to-home voyages to the Bahamas,” a spokesperson for the cruise line told Travel and Leisure.
The canceled cruises include:
- Norwegian Epic - Feb. 20, 2025, Nov. 1, 2025, Nov. 11, 2025
- Norwegian Jade - Mar. 4, 2025, Mar. 13, 2025, Mar. 24, 2025
- Norwegian Pearl - Apr. 19, 2025, May 5, 2025, May 16, 2025, Oct. 15, 2025
- Norwegian Sky - May 27, 2025, Jun. 5, 2025
- Norwegian Spirit - Jan. 1, 2025, May 17, 2025
- Norwegian Star - May 18, 2025, May 29, 2025, Jun. 9, 2025,
- Norwegian Viva - May 27, 2025, Sep. 20, 2025, Sep. 29, 2025
Those who have booked one of the cruises will receive a full refund and a 10% percent discount in the form of a Future Cruise Credit towards any sailing through Dec. 31, 2025.
“In addition, we understand the inconvenience and frustration this disruption may cause affected guests, so we have shared alternative sailings similar to their original booking,” the spokesperson told Travel and Leisure, encouraging impacted guests to head to contact the company at 1-800-327-7030 for more information.
