No need to thaw? Butterball introduces ‘cook from frozen’ turkey

Butterball has launched a turkey that can be cooked directly from the freezer.

Gone are the days of thawing a turkey for days in your refrigerator.

Butterball has introduced a new turkey for a new generation, one that doesn’t need to be thawed.

The Cook from Frozen turkey only needs to be unwrapped and roasted, the company announced.

But the company warns it is only for roasting, you cannot deep fry this bird. You also can’t stuff it as it could pose a food-safety risk, so the stuffing will have to be dressing if you use the frozen turkey.

If you can forgo the several gallons of boiling oil, all you have to do is take the turkey from the freezer, remove it from the bag and loosen the inner wrapping by running the turkey under cold water.

There’s no neck or giblets to pull out of the turkey cavity and you also don’t have to brine it, it’s already done, Butterball said.

Then plop the turkey in a roasting pan, spray or brush the turkey with oil then bake. No need to cover it for the first few hours. When it hits the 4-hour mark, then Butterball said to loosely tent it with foil to prevent overcooking.

When the turkey hits 170 degrees in the breast and thigh the bird is done. Then just let it rest for 20 to 30 minutes in the pan and serve.

To find the closest store that sells Cook from Frozen turkeys, click here and scroll to the bottom to find the map and search for “Cook from Frozen.”

Of course, if you’re still having trouble with the Cook from Frozen turkey or any turkey this Thanksgiving, Butterball will have its Turkey Talk-Line to help you through the process. You can call 800-BUTTERBALL, text 844-877-3456 or do a live chat online.





