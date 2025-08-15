No alcohol, earlier treatment: New blood pressure guidelines announced

The American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology have issued new blood pressure guidelines to prevent cardiovascular disease.

The organizations said “lifestyle modifications” are key to preventing high blood pressure and the other diseases that may come with the condition.

Heart disease is the No. 1 killer in the world, according to CNN.

The American Heart Association said that nearly half of all adults in the U.S. have high pressure, or blood pressure higher than 130/80.

The two groups suggest people should make healthy lifestyle choices by eating a heart-healthy diet, reducing salt intake, being physically active, maintaining a healthy weight and managing stress.

Those changes, along with early treatment using blood pressure-lowering medications, can reduce the risk of heart attacks, strokes, heart failure, kidney disease, cognitive decline and dementia.

To lower blood pressure, the American Heart Association suggests:

Limiting sodium to less than 2,300 mg a day with a goal of hitting 1,500 mg a day.

No alcohol, but if you want to drink, limit it to no more than two a day for men or one a day for women.

Managing stress with exercise, meditation, breathing control or yoga.

Maintaining or achieving a healthy weight. If you are overweight or obese, have a goal of losing at least 5% of body weight.

Use the DASH eating plan, with a reduced sodium intake, and a diet high in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds. Also opt for low-fat or nonfat dairy products and lean meats, fish and poultry.

Increase physical activity to at least 75 to 150 minutes a week, including aerobic exercise and resistance training.

Monitor your blood pressure at home and track your progress.

The American Heart Association considers normal blood pressure as 120/80, with elevated considered 120 to 129/80, stage 1 hypertension is 130 to 139/80 to 89 and stage 2 is anything at or greater than 140/90.

The organizations suggest using the American Heart Association’s PREVENT calculator. PREVENT stands for Predicting Risk of cardiovascular disease Events.

The guidelines also suggest that women need to monitor and manage blood pressure before, during and after pregnancy. High blood pressure during pregnancy can cause serious complications such as preeclampsia and can cause an increased risk to the mother after the baby is born, the American Heart Association said.

If a woman has chronic hypertension before or during their pregnancy, new guidelines recommend treatment when the pressure is 140/90 or higher, with the blood pressure continued to be monitored during the postpartum period.

The new guidelines replace those in place since 2017, the association said.

