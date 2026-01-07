Nick Reiner to appear in court for arraignment, expected to enter plea

FILE PHOTO: Nick Reiner arrives at the Premiere Of "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on September 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

The son of Rob Reiner and Michelle Singer Reiner is scheduled to appear in court, accused of killing his parents in their home last month.

Nick Reiner is expected to be arraigned and enter his plea three and a half weeks after the director and photographer were found dead, The Associated Press reported.

The youngest of the couple’s children was arrested after the gruesome discovery and has been held without bail.

He faces two counts of first-degree murder and had appeared in court on Dec. 17, where he did not enter a plea at that time.

While expected, the plea may not happen on Wednesday. His attorney, Alan Jackson, has not divulged his defense details and may ask for another delay, the AP reported.

Nick Reiner has spoken about his struggles with addiction and mental health, so if he enters a not guilty plea, and a preliminary hearing determines whether or not there is enough evidence for a trial, his metal competency may come into play.

KNBC reported that Nick Reiner was being treated for schizophrenia at the time of his parents’ deaths. He had been diagnosed several years ago, but a source said his medication had been changed or adjusted before his parents were killed.

The charges the youngest Reiner faces come with special circumstances, including multiple deaths and that a knife was used in the alleged crime, both of which could add to a sentence, the AP explained.

Rob Reiner and his wife were found stabbed to death on Dec. 14. The Los Angeles County medical examiner said they died of “multiple sharp force injuries,” CBS News reported.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office has not decided whether to pursue life in prison or the death penalty if Nick Reiner is convicted.

