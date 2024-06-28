NFL receiver Randall Cobb, family escape injury after fire at Nashville home

Randall Cobb

Randall Cobb: The wide receiver spent the 2023 season with the New York Jets. (Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — NFL wide receiver Randall Cobb and his family escaped a fire at their home in Nashville, Tennessee, earlier this week, with his wife writing on social media that they were “lucky to be alive.”

Cobb, 33, a 13-year NFL veteran who played for Green Bay, Dallas, Houston and the New York Jets, was able to leave his home with his wife, Aiyda, and their three sons, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.

Cobb is originally from Maryville in eastern Tennessee and attended Alcoa High School, according to the newspaper. He is currently a free agent.

In a joint statement posted to Instagram with his wife on Wednesday, Cobb wrote that he was able to go back into the house and rescue the family’s dog, Louie.

Cobb also thanked the Nashville Fire Department “for their swift action,” according to ESPN.

“I can’t get the image of the brave firefighter getting into position out of my head; he didn’t even have water to shoot yet. I truly thought the cars were going to explode and that we would lose him to this tragedy. He is a true hero,” Cobb wrote. “Unfortunately we don’t know how much, if anything, will be salvageable, but this has been a reminder that nothing is more important than the health of our family.

“We are grateful for our incredible community in Nashville, and the support from our close friends that have given us a temporary roof over our heads and shoulders to lean on.”

Cobb also posted videos of the damage to the home.

Aiyda Cobb said on her Instagram Stories account that the family’s Tesla charger caught on fire in their garage and quickly spread, CNN reported.

“We got out of the house with nothing but the clothes on our back and no shoes on our feet.”

The videos posted by Cobb showed burned vehicles and extensive damage to the house, according to ESPN.

Cobb was the No. 18 pick in the 2011 NFL draft by the Green Bay Packers, where he played for eight seasons, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com. He has 7,624 receiving yards and 54 touchdowns. His best year was his Pro Bowl season in 2014, when he caught 91 passes for 1,287 yards and 12 scores.

Cobb ranks fifth in Packers franchise history with 532 catches, 10th in touchdown receptions (47) and 11th in receiving yards (6,316), ESPN reported.

