Nebraska ice cream shop voted best in the United States of America

Ice Cream Cones Can your hometown ice cream parlor stack up with Omaha's national championship winning Coneflower Creamery? (vivcard/Getty Images)

By Tom Ensey, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The ice cream at Coneflower Creamery is better than it is at your favorite ice cream shop in your town.

>> Read more trending news

At least, that’s what Yelp says. The social media giant that offers reviews of everything from chainsaw stores to doctors’ offices to taco trucks rated Coneflower of Omaha, Nebraska, among the best in the nation last year, and this year, the little business with two locations in the town of 490,000 walked away with the national title, KETV reported.

Yelp said the rankings are compiled “using businesses in the ice cream category, ranked by total volume, ratings of reviews between Jan. 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023, and more.”

Yelp reviewers are known for taking no prisoners when they don’t like a place. But in this case, their posts sounded like love sonnets.

“It’s ice cream in its most pure form. I can’t even put into words how clean and beautiful this ice cream tastes,” KETV quoted one Yelp reviewer saying.

Nebraska doesn’t have the nation’s most ice-cream-friendly weather, making Coneflower’s title all the more impressive. The winters are ... harsh. But Omaha natives might take a dog sled to Coneflower when they get a powerful craving for a big double cone of butterbrickle, a flavor created in 1920 at Omaha’s Blackstone Hotel, the store’s website said.

“You know the ice cream is amazing when you show up on a 10-degree night and [the place is] packed, KETV reported another Yelp reviewer saying.

What’s your favorite ice cream store in your town? Would you go there in 10-degree weather? Coneflower stands ready to defend its title.

Latest trending news:
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!