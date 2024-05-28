National Hamburger Day 2024: Free burgers, deals at Burger King, Wendy’s, others

National Hamburger Day falls on Tuesday, and if you are a burger fan, there is a deal to be had.
The hamburger is a staple across America and has been for quite a while. An 1896 Chicago Tribune article refers to the growing popularity amongst rail commuters of the “hamburger sandwich,” according to Nationaltoday.com.
The popularity of the burger has only grown over the years. Today, more than half of all sandwiches sold worldwide are burgers.
Below are some of the deals you will be able to take advantage of on Tuesday.
Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so check with local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go. Most offers are dine-in only and can’t be used with other discounts or coupons. Prices may vary with location.
- Arby’s: Through Sunday, if you are an Arby’s Rewards member, you can get 50% off any burger when you order online or in the app.
- Bar Louie: If you are a Bar Louie Rewards member, you can get triple points on Tuesday on craft burgers.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: If you are a member of the chain’s Blazin’ Rewards loyalty program, you can buy one burger and get another free on Tuesday.
- Buffalo’s Cafe: Canyon Burgers are $11.99 at participating locations on Tuesday.
- Burger King: In honor of the chain’s 70th birthday, members of Burger King’s Royal Perks loyalty program can get a free hamburger Tuesday if they spend 70 cents at the restaurant. Same deal on Friday if you want a free cheeseburger.
- BurgerFi: At participating locations, if you dine in and buy a Coca-Cola Freestyle Beverage, you can get a BurgerFi Burger for $3. Mention the offer at the register.
- Dave and Buster’s: Rewards members get 50% off when they order a burger on Tuesday.
- Del Taco: Rewards members can get one free Double Del Cheeseburger with the purchase of another. Orders must be placed on the restaurant’s app or website.
- Dog Haus: On Tuesday, you can get two Haus Burgers for the price of one if you are a member of the Haus Rewards loyalty program and use the app or order online.
- Farm Burger: Get a “build your own burger” deal for $5.
- Farmer Boys: You can get a Big Cheese Burger for $4 after 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
- Hopdoddy Burger Bar: Get a limited edition Hoppy Meal for $15.
- Hurricane Grill & Wings: Get a Steak Burger and fries for $9.99 on Tuesday.
- Jack in the Box: Jack Pack Rewards Program members can get a free Jumbo Jack with a $1 minimum purchase on Tuesday.
- Krystal: Get a Krystal Burger Meal Deal for $4.99 on Tuesday.
- Native Grill & Wings: You can get a MyNative Burger for $8.
- Next Level Burger: Buy one burger and get one deal on any burger on the menu on Tuesday.
- Outback Steakhouse: Outback is offering customers $10 burgers through Thursday.
- Rock & Brews: Get the chain’s Cheeseburger Rolls on Tuesday for $5.28 (normally priced at $14.99).
- Smashburger: At participating locations, you can get a $5 Classic Single Smashburgers on Tuesday. Get the deal in stores, or via Smashburger’s website or app with the code CLASSIC24.
- Smokey Bones: Buy a $2.99 soft drink or alcoholic beverage and get a cheeseburger with a regular side for $6.49.
- The Greene Turtle: All burgers are half off for customers who dine in on Tuesday.
- Wahlburgers: Get half off any Brothers’ Choice Burgers on Tuesday.
- Wayback Burgers: Buy one Classic Burger, get one free on Tuesday when you use the Wayback Rewards program.
- Wendy’s: Starting Tuesday and continuing through Sunday, customers can get a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for 1 cent with any purchase if they order in the Wendy’s app or at wendys.com.
© 2024 Cox Media Group