Naomi Osaka makes grand entrance at Australian Open with jellyfish-inspired outfit

MELBOURNE, Australia — Naomi Osaka has turned heads on and off the tennis court, and she generated quite a buzz at the Australian Open on Tuesday.

The two-time Australian Open women’s singles champion from Japan walked onto the Rod Laver Arena wearing a jellyfish-inspired outfit.

Osaka, 28, sported a frilly greenish-blue athletic dress with swishy white pleated pants, The New York Times reported. She topped off the look with a white hat, veil and parasol.

The hat and umbrella were adorned with symbolic butterflies, which referenced her last title run at the Australian Open in 2021, according to The Associated Press. She won her first Australian Open in 2019.

Osaka’s opening entrance was gaudy, but the former world No. 1 player and four-time Grand Slam singles champion did not turn into jelly during her first-round match in Melbourne. Osaka defeated Croatia’s Antonia Ruzic, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Osaka’s outfit was developed by her sponsor, Nike, and designer Robert Wun, who has also designed outfits for Beyoncé, Cardi B, and Ariana Grande.

“When I look back at the players who came before me, I think about how those moments — those looks — have become memories that live forever,” Osaka, who ended the 2025 season ranked No. 16 in the world, told Vogue.“So much of the time, other people get to write our stories for us. This felt like a moment where I could write a little bit of my own.”

Osaka said she got the inspiration for the outfit while she was reading to Shai, her 2-year-old daughter.

“There was an image of a jellyfish, and when I showed it to her she got so excited,” Osaka told Vogue.

Boris Becker, a former No. 1 men’s player who currently broadcasts for TNT, said he had mixed feelings about Osaka’s garb.

“The way she entered the court is already iconic. No other player has dared to wear such an outfit,” Becker said. “But there is also a contradiction: on the one hand, she doesn’t want to be under so much pressure, she doesn’t want to be in the public eye and in the media so much -- and then she comes onto center court in an outfit like that.

“Of course, that puts her back in the public spotlight. I would point out that she also needed a mental break a few years ago. For me, it’s generally important that the focus here is on the sport.”

In 2021, Osaka withdrew from the French Open after one round, citing her mental health. She only played in three more tournaments that year.

She has made fashion statements before. During Day 3 of the 2025 U.S. Open, Osaka strode onto the court dressed in a red Nike kit with a bejeweled jacket, bloomers, and red roses in her hair, according to Vogue. She also wore a rhinestone-encrusted Labubu, which Osaka nicknamed “Billie Jean Bling.”

0 of 16 Through the years STANFORD, CA - JULY 28: Naomi Osaka of Japan returns a shot to Samantha Stosur of Australia during Day 1 of the Bank of the West Classic at the Taube Family Tennis Stadium on July 28, 2014 in Stanford, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 29: Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts against Angelique Kerber of Germany during their first round Women's Singles match on Day Two of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Elsa/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Naomi Osaka of Japan cries after winning the Women's Singles finals match alongside runner up Serena Williams of the United States on Day Thirteen of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 8, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) (Julian Finney/Getty Images) Through the years MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 24: Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates in her Women's Semi Final match against Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic during day 11 of the 2019 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 24, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images) (Quinn Rooney/Getty Images) Through the years MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 22: Naomi Osaka of Japan serves during her Women's Singles second round match against Saisai Zheng of China on day three of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 22, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images) (Quinn Rooney/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts in the third set during her Women's Singles final match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus on Day Thirteen of the 2020 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 12, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) (Al Bello/Getty Images) Through the years UNSPECIFIED - UNSPECIFIED: In this handout screengrab released on May 6, Naomi Osaka speaks after winning the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award during the Laureus World Sports Awards 2021 Virtual Award Ceremony. (Photo by Handout/Laureus via Getty Images) (Handout/Getty Images) Through the years MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 20: Naomi Osaka of Japan poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after winning her Women’s Singles Final match against Jennifer Brady of the United States during day 13 of the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 20, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images) (Darrian Traynor/Getty Images) Through the years MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 20: Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates winning her Women’s Singles Final match against Jennifer Brady of the United States during day 13 of the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 20, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images) (Darrian Traynor/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 10: Naomi Osaka attends the 2021 ESPY Awards at Rooftop At Pier 17 on July 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Through the years TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Naomi Osaka of Team Japan holds up the Olympic torch after lighting the Olympic cauldron during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) (Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) Through the years TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 27: Naomi Osaka of Team Japan reacts after a point during her Women's Singles Third Round match against Marketa Vondrousova of Team Czech Republic on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Tennis Park on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) (David Ramos/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Co-chair Naomi Osaka attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue ) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: Naomi Osaka celebrates her new book "The Way Champs Play" at Barnes & Noble at The Grove on December 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images) (Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

