Music executive Bing Worthington, brother of rapper Snoop Dogg, dead at 44

Bing Worthington: File photo. The music executive and brother of rapper Snoop Dogg died on Feb. 15. He was 44. (erry Wyatt/Getty Images for Academy of Country Music)

Bing Worthington, a music executive who was the younger brother of rapper Snoop Dogg, died Feb. 15. He was 44.

Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr., announced his brother’s death in three Instagram posts on Friday, USA Today reported.

“Until we meet again,” Snoop Dogg wrote.

Sgt. Frank Gonzalez, a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, confirmed Worthington’s death to NBC News.

The cause of Worthington’s death has not been revealed, KTTV reported.

“The cause of death will be pending the results of the toxicology and autopsy report,” Gonzalez told NBC News in an email.

Representatives for Snoop Dogg have not returned requests for comment from several news outlets.

Worthington, a resident of Anaheim, California, worked with his brother in several roles, including as his tour manager and the handler of Snoop Dogg Skateboards, “Today” reported.

Worthington recorded music with the hip-hop group Lifestyle, according to Entertainment Weekly. He received a writing credit for the group’s song, “Tha Jump Off,” which was featured on the soundtrack of the 2006 film, “Van Wilder: The Rise of Taj.” Their album, “Liquid Cocaine,” was released in 2003, People reported.

Worthington also co-founded the Canadian record label Dogg Records, according to the magazine.

Worthington was the executive producer for the birthday party documentary, “Bigg Snoop Dogg: Raw ‘N Uncut Vol. 1,” which was released as a video in 2003, according to IMDb.com.

One of Snoop Dogg’s online tributes on Instagram showed him with Worthington and their nephew, Rollin Carter, E! Online reported. Snoop Dogg posted another video with him joking with his siblings.

“Always made us laugh,” the rapper wrote in his post. “u bac with moms.”

In a third post, Snoop Dogg shared a photo of Worthington giving a birthday cake to their mother, Beverly Tate, who died in October 2021, E! Online reported.

