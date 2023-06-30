Mummified child found in apartment closet has been identified; mother charged Police have identified the remains of a child that were found in an apartment in DeKalb County, Georgia. The child’s mother has since been charged. (Branson Sparks/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have identified the remains of a child that were found in an apartment in DeKalb County, Georgia. The child’s mother has since been charged.

>> Read more trending news

DeKalb County Police Department in a statement on Facebook said that on Sunday, the DeKalb County Homicide Assault Unit was called out to investigate a death.

The body was discovered after they got a 911 call from a deactivated cellphone, an incident report obtained by WSB-TV. The caller mentioned that there was a decaying body inside the closet.

The death was related to an unknown person at the Hidden Valley Apartment on Misty Waters Drive, the news outlet reported.

A neighbor told WSB-TV that the apartment unit was vacant for some time but before a woman lived there. They also said that they never saw a child.

Investigators determined the deceased was a 7-year-old, according to police.

Police identified the victim as Alva Hobbs-Jordan, 7, according to the incident report obtained by WSB-TV.

Through the investigation, the child’s mother, Alondra Hobbs was arrested on Thursday, police say. She was charged with murder and second-degree cruelty.

Information about the manner and cause of death has not been released. It is also not clear how long the body was there.