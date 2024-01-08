Multiple people injured after massive explosion at downtown Fort Worth hotel

Fort Worth: File photo. An explosion rocked a hotel in the downtown area of the city on Monday. ( Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

FORT WORTH, Texas — Multiple people were injured on Monday after an explosion rocked the ground floor of a hotel in Fort Worth, Texas, authorities said.

The explosion at the Sandman Signature Hotel in the city’s downtown area occurred shortly before 4 p.m. CST, the Star-Telegram of Fort Worth reported.

Fort Worth MedStar confirmed at least 11 people were injured in the explosion, KFDW-TV reported. One person was in critical condition, two were in serious condition and the others were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries, Fort Worth fire spokesman Craig Trojacek told reporters.

The hotel opened in March 2023 in the city’s historic, 20-story Waggoner Building, according to the newspaper. It also houses an Asian fusion restaurant, Musume, in its basemen, The Dallas Morning News reported.

The explosion was in the kitchen of the restaurant, Josè Mira, 49, of Dallas, who works there, told the Star-Telegram. Mira, who was covered in dust and was cut on his arm, said he had to climb out of the rubble.

4:15PM UPDATE: Media staging area for the major incident in downtown Fort Worth is in front of the large yellow sculpture (the Tabachin Ribbon-⬇️) located at 1000 Throckmorton St. in front of the Municipal Court.

“Everything fell, the walls, the floor, everything,” Mira told the newspaper. “It’s a miracle I’m alive.”

Fort Worth resident Barbara Jacobs, 58, said she normally walks by the building on her way home but “something told her not to.”

“When I heard the boom I was in the middle of the street,” she told the Star-Telegram. “To see it firsthand, oh my God it was scariest thing I ever seen.”

Fort Worth City Councilman Carlos Flores wrote in a Facebook post that there had been a gas leak and an explosion.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker confirmed that there was an explosion, and that “every Fort Worth emergency response agency is on hand responding.”

“We will provide more information as available,” Parker said in a statement that was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. “My heart and prayers are with those who were injured as we continue managing response.”

There has been an explosion incident in downtown Fort Worth this afternoon, and every Fort Worth emergency response agency is on hand responding. We will provide more information as available. My heart and prayers are with those who were injured as we continue managing response.

