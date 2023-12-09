Multiple burglars break into Keanu Reeves house in Hollywood Hills

LOS ANGELES — Actor Keanu Reeves’ house was targeted by burglars Wednesday evening.
Los Angeles Police Department was called out to Reeves’ house around 6:30 p.m., KABC reported.
A caller reported seeing four suspects going into the house through the window. According to the news station, the incident was recovered on a surveillance camera.
No suspects have been arrested, KTLA reported.
It is unclear if anything was taken, according to KABC. However, KTLA reported that a firearm was stolen.
When the incident occurred, Reeves was not home, the news outlet reported.
This wasn’t the first time Reeves’ house was broken into, according to KTLA. There were two back-to-back break-ins in 2014.
