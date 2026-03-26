Missouri casino robbed at gunpoint, state police say

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after a casino was robbed by two armed suspects on Wednesday.

BOONVILLE, Mo. — A casino in central Missouri was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday, state police said.

According to a news release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, two suspects entered the Isle of Capri Casino in Boonville at about 2 p.m. CT.

State troopers said that one of the suspects was armed with a rifle, while the other person held a handgun.

The two suspects took an undetermined amount of cash and fled the area in a tan, older model Ford Taurus, the news release stated.

Information related to the robbery at Isle of Capri Casino in Boonville, MO on March 25, 2026. pic.twitter.com/LxU5wiH6vy — MSHP General HQ (@MSHPTrooperGHQ) March 26, 2026

The suspects were later tracked north into Howard County, where deputies found the vehicle abandoned, KMBC reported.

The suspects were not inside the vehicle and remain at large, according to the television station.

Two armed suspects sought after casino robbery in central Missouri | Click on the image to read the full story https://t.co/Jb2PU3JmvW — KMBC (@kmbc) March 26, 2026

The state police’s Division of Drug and Crime Control has taken over the investigation with the assistance of the Boonville Police Department, the Cooper County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, WDAF reported.

© 2025 Cox Media Group