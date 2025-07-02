Microsoft to lay off 9,000 employees

Microsoft logo at the company office building located in Munich, Germany
Layoffs FILE PHOTO: Microsoft announced layoffs 9,000 employees on Wednesday. (dvoevnore - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Microsoft announced that it had started cutting the jobs of 9,000 employees.

Read more trending news

A company spokesperson said it will impact less than 4% of its total workforce, Bloomberg reported.

They will occur across teams, locations and even tenure, to cut down the layers of management and streamline operations, the spokesperson said.

Game division employees were told by a memo from Xbox chief Phil Spencer, IGN reported.

He did not name specific changes that would be happening, telling workers, “any organizational shifts will be shared by your team leaders in the coming days."

“To position Gaming for enduring success and allow us to focus on strategic growth areas, we will end or decrease work in certain areas of the business and follow Microsoft’s lead in removing layers of management to increase agility and effectiveness,” Spencer wrote, according to IGN.

This is the second round of layoffs to hit the company this year. In May, 6,000 employees were let go, targeting product and engineering jobs, Bloomberg reported. Another 300 jobs were cut in June.

A spokesperson, in an email to CNBC said, “We continue to implement organizational changes necessary to best position the company and teams for success in a dynamic marketplace.”

Latest trending news:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!