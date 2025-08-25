Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant card sells for record amount

A nearly 20-year-old sports card has been sold at auction for a record-breaking amount.

It didn’t hurt that the card was signed by two of the greats of the NBA — Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

The card was a 2007-2008 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Dual Logoman Autographs Jordan and Bryant card, ESPN reported.

The logoman refers to the two NBA uniform logos included on the card next to their signed names, CNN reported.

🚨New record 🚨 The only copy that will ever exist of an extraordinary card featuring images, NBA uniform logos, and signatures from two of the greatest players of all time broke the records for the highest price ever paid for a card Saturday in @Heritage_Sport Summer Platinum… pic.twitter.com/uvXCeEGLwW — Heritage Auctions (@HeritageAuction) August 24, 2025

It was a 1-of-1 and sold for $12.932 million, breaking the record for a Mickey Mantle-signed 1952 Topps card. The Mantle card sold in August 2022 for $12.6 million.

Pre-auction estimates were set at less than half of the final gavel price at $6 million, CNN reported.

Not only did the Jordan/Bryant card, which was called a Holy Grail by ESPN, break a record, but it is the second most expensive sports collectible, second only to Babe Ruth’s 1932 World Series “called shot” jersey. That sold for $24.12 million last year.

When originally sold, the Exquisite set had a price tag of $500 for a single five-card pack and also produced the LeBron James rookie card, which had sold for $5.2 million, and had been the most expensive basketball card until this weekend.

Jordan was on similar cards with other stars a total of eight times, while Bryant was on 11, CNN reported.

The Bryant/Jordan card was sold by Heritage Auctions to an undisclosed buyer, ESPN reported.

©2024 Cox Media Group