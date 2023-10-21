Meryl Streep, husband Don Gummer have been separated for 6 years

Separated: Meryl Streep and Don Gummer have been separated for six years. (Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images)

Three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep and her husband, Don Gummer, have been separated for six years, according to media reports.

A representative for Streep confirmed the separation in a statement to People on Saturday.

“Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart,” the representative told the magazine.

Page Six was the first outlet to report the news.

Streep, 74, won Oscars for Best Actress in “Sophie’s Choice” and “The Iron Lady” and also won a Best Supporting Actress statuette for “Kramer vs. Kramer.”

She married Gummer, 76, in 1978 and had four children together, according to E! Online: Henry, 43; Mamie, 40; Grace, 37; and Louisa, 32.

Streep and Gummer made their last public appearance together at the 2018 Academy Awards, according to E! Online.

The couple marked their 45th wedding anniversary on Sept. 30, according to People.

They met through Streep’s brother in 1978. At the time she was mourning the death of her boyfriend, John Cazale, who starred in the first two “Godfather” movies and in “Dog Day Afternoon,” the magazine reported.

Gummer was a sculptor from Louisville, Kentucky, when he met Streep.

The couple’s daughters have appeared in films, E! Online reported. Grace had roles in “The Newsroom,” “American Horror Story” and “Frances Ha.” Mamie appeared in “The Good Fight,” “The Good Wife” and “The Lifeguard,” while Louisa had a role in “The Gilded Age.”

Their son, whose stage name is Henry Wolfe, is a musician, according to the entertainment news website.

