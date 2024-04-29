Marla Adams, Dina Abbott on ‘The Young and the Restless,’ dies at 85

Marla Adams dies at 85 FILE PHOTO: PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - MAY 05: Marla Adams attends CBS Daytime Emmy Awards After Party at Pasadena Convention Center on May 05, 2019 in Pasadena, California. Adams died on April 25, 2024. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Marla Adams, best known for her role as Dina Abbott Mergeron on “The Young and the Restless” died Thursday, according to People.

She was 85.

Matt Kane, director of media and talent for “The Young and the Restless” announced Adams’ death.

Josh Griffith, the executive producer and head writer for “The Young and the Restless,” confirmed Adams’ death and remembered her as someone who left an “unforgettable mark” on the soap opera.

“On behalf of the entire company of “The Young and the Restless,” we send our deepest sympathies to Marla’s family. We’re so grateful and in awe of Marla’s incredible performance as Dina Mergeron as both Marla and Dina made an unforgettable mark on Y&R,” his statement read.

Adams joined the cast of “The Young and the Restless” in 1982 as Dina, the Abbott family matriarch after playing Belle Clemens beginning in 1968 on “The Secret Storm.” She played Belle Clemens until 1974, according to Variety.

Born on Aug. 28, 1938, in Ocean City, New Jersey, Adams was a student at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and appeared in the productions of “The Visit,” and “Splendor in the Grass.”

Adams also played Claire McIntyre on “Days of Our Lives,” and was a guest on such shows as “Walker Texas Ranger,” “The Golden Girls,” “Baywatch,” and “The Tony Danza Show,” according to the IMDb.

Adams earned a Daytime Emmy Award in 2021 after having been nominated in 2018 for her work on “The Young and the Restless.”

Adams is survived by her daughter, Pam Oates; her son, Gunnar Garat; grandchildren, Gefjon and Stone; and her great-grandson, Remi.

