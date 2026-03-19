March 19 marks free cone day at Dairy Queen

Ice cream
Free ice cream FILE PHOTO: March 19 is Dairy Queen's annual free cone day. (Ink N Propeller - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Spring is nearly here and Dairy Queen is celebrating the end of a long winter.

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For one day, DQ will give away free ice cream.

March 19 is free cone day, where participating locations will give anyone who stops in a free small vanilla cone.

The company promises, “no strings attached.”

If you are a DQ Rewards member, you get double points for checking in.

And if you want to upgrade to a dipped cone, it’s only $1, with that buck going to a local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital at participating locations.

The offer is only valid at non-mall locations for delivery or mobile orders. It is also limited to one per person, while supplies last.

For more information, click here.

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