Manny Coto, writer-producer of ‘24,’ ‘American Horror Story,’ dead at 62

Manny Coto: The writer-producer won an Emmy Award for his work on the fifth season of "24" in 2006. ( Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Manny Coto, an Emmy Award-winner for his work on “24” who also worked on “American Horror Story” and “Dexter,” died Sunday. He was 62.

Coto’s death was confirmed by a family member, according to Variety. The writer-producer, who was born in Cuba, died in Pasadena, California, after a 13-month battle with pancreatic cancer, the entertainment news website reported.

His 40-year career in television and film included stints on the final two seasons of “Star Trek: Enterprise” from 2003 to 2005, and the final three seasons of “Dexter” (2010-2013), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In 2006, Coto shared the Emmy Award for outstanding drama series for producing the fifth season of “24.” He remained with the show until the series ended after eight seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He also wrote and produced the show’s sequels “24: Live Another Day (2014) and “24: Legacy” (2016-2017).

Coto also was nominated for an Emmy in the same category in 2011 for his work in “Dexter.”

Coto also served as executive producer on four seasons of “American Horror Story,” Deadline reported. He also held the same position for two seasons of “American Horror Stories” and directed the 2021 episode, “Feral,” according to Variety.

Coto also created the series “Odyssey 5” and “Next,” the entertainment news website reported.

His work on the Star Trek series was a homecoming of sorts for Coto, who grew up watching the original “Star Trek” in reruns as a youth, Variety reported.

