Man takes kid’s Barbie Jeep on Slurpee run, gets pulled over

Police in Canada had an odd traffic stop.

A man in Prince George, British Columbia, had squeezed himself into a pink Barbie Jeep ride-on toy to go get a Slurpee.

The man, later identified as Kasper Lincoln, drove down one of the main roads in the city.

Lincoln told CBC that he was going to go get a drink with a friend, but “got lazy and I didn’t want to walk,” so he grabbed his roommate’s child’s Jeep. The friend walked next to Lincoln as he “drove” to the store.

Luckily, the road he took was closed for construction, but he did turn onto an open road. Eventually, an unmarked police car stopped him, and the police took him into custody.

Driving an unlicensed vehicle, even a child’s toy on a roadway made for full-sized vehicles, is technically illegal.

Lincoln told the CBC that he blew over the legal alcohol limit twice after being pulled over.

He said he has been arrested for other things, but “this is the most hilarious one.”

Lincoln is facing a driving-under-the-influence charge, and he plans to fight the ticket.

He said that he had no idea he was breaking the law while driving the kid-sized Jeep.

“I was using the hand signals and everything,” Lincoln said.

