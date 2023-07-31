Man shot by Memphis police after gunman opens fire outside Jewish school

Memphis shooting: A man who attempted to enter a school with a gun was in critical condition after he was shot by Memphis police. (Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who attempted to force his way into a Jewish school in Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday was shot by police when he opened fire outside the building, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

During a news conference, Memphis Police Department Assistant Chief Don Crowe said that officers were called to the Margolin Hebrew Academy at 12:20 p.m. CDT when the suspect attempted to enter the building with a gun, WMC-TV reported.

When he could not enter the school due to the facility’s double doors, the man allegedly fired shots outside of the building, according to WHBQ-TV.

BREAKING: Police confirm a man is in critical condition after firing shots outside the Margolin Hebrew Academy with a gun. He left the school, and police caught up with him in Berclair and shot him. Police say it’s too soon to tell if this is a hate crime. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/y3ZIyagOOz — Ashley Paul (@AshleyPaulNews) July 31, 2023

Crowe said the man fled the scene in a maroon Dodge Ram pickup truck with California license plates, WREG-TV reported.

Officers later spotted the vehicle in the Berclair area of Memphis and initiated a traffic stop, according to the television station. When the man exited his vehicle with a weapon in his possession, he was shot by Memphis police.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, WMC-TV reported. There were no other injuries.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools said all of their schools were placed on a precautionary lockdown, which has since been lifted, according to WREG.

In a statement, Memphis police Chief Cerelyn “C. J.” Davis praised the officers who responded to the area.

“I am proud of the vigilant and quick response of MPD officers who mitigated a potential mass shooting situation today,” Davis said. “Many thanks to our neighboring jurisdictions for also providing critical information to stop the suspect’s actions.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation, police said.