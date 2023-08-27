Man killed, several others injured in shooting near Louisville restaurant

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOUISVILLE, Ky — One man was killed and five others were injured in a shooting at a Louisville, Kentucky restaurant early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened near the Southern Restaurant & Lounge on Third Street in the downtown area of Louisville around 3 a.m., according to The Associated Press.

When Louisville Police Department officers arrived at the scene, they found a man deceased and six others injured. WDRB reported that police later updated the information saying that five were shot and another was injured in a fall.

Five of the injured were transported from the scene to the hospital and a sixth person connected to the shooting was located at another hospital, according to WLKY.

One man is in critical condition, according to WDRB. Three women and another man have non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s not yet clear what led up to the shooting or if any arrests have been made. The name of the deceased man has not yet been released.

