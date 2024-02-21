Man had rocket launcher, drugs in hotel parking lot, police say

Rocket launcher found Police in Massachusetts said they found a rocket launcher in a car at a local hotel. (Sutton Police Departme/Facebook)

SUTTON, Mass. — A man from Spencer, Massachusetts, is facing charges after police said he had a military rocket launcher and drugs in a car in the parking lot of a Red Roof Inn in the town of Sutton.

The Sutton Police Department shared the unusual discovery on Facebook, writing, “We’re going to put this post under the title, ‘You found what!?!?’...” eventually writing “a ROCKET LAUNCHER!”

The weapon was actually a M190 U.S. Army rocket launcher, WFXT reported.

The police called the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which took possession of the device.

Sutton Police said along with the launcher they found crack cocaine and arrested Harvey Johnson Jr. charging him with possession of a Class B substance and possession of an incendiary device, WFXT reported.

