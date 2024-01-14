Man covers $165 Chick-fil-A bill for Virginia police officers

Paying it forward: Police in northern Virginia had their breakfast bill covered by a customer who was ahead of them in the drive-thru. (Prince William County Police Department )

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A customer at a Chick-fil-A in northern Virginia took the “paying it forward” idea to another level on Friday, footing the food bill for police officers.

>> Read more trending news

According to a Facebook post by the Prince William County Police Department, supervisors were planning to treat staff members to breakfast biscuits, muffins and breakfast burritos. But when it came time to pay the bill at the Woodbridge restaurant, police discovered that a customer who was in front of them at the fast-food restaurant’s drive-thru had paid for the food.

The bill came to $165.28 and was covered by a man named Dillon, according to WJLA-TV.

“The surprised sergeant asked if he knew ahead of time the total before paying and the associate acknowledged he did,” the agency wrote on Facebook. “Thank you, Dillon! You have proven kindness is rewarded with kindness.”

© 2024 Cox Media Group