Man burning trash dies after being engulfed by flames

Fire: File photo. A man burning trash died after he was engulfed in flames. (Spidey888/Adobe Stock )

An Alabama man died Sunday after he and two others were engulfed by flames while burning trash outside a home, authorities said.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the victim was identified as Michael Earl Williams Jr., 21, of Birmingham, WRBC-TV reported. He died on Tuesday at 12:30 a.m. CDT at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, according to the television station.

Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said Williams and two other men used an accelerant to start a fire to burn a trash pile at a Birmingham residence in the 1800 block of Fulton Avenue S.W., AL.com reported.

At about 11:18 p.m. on Saturday, all three men were consumed by the fire, according to the news outlet.

The conditions of the other two victims have not been released.

The Birmingham Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the case, WIAT-TV reported.













© 2024 Cox Media Group