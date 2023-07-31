Man attacked by shark off west-central Florida beach

Shark attack: File photo. A man was attacked by a shark on Sunday near Anna Maria Island on Florida's west coast. (Alexis Rosenfeld/iStock)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was attacked by a shark on Sunday near a beach off the west-central coast of Florida, authorities said.

According to the West Manatee Fire Rescue District, the man was attacked on the north end of Anna Maria Island, WFLA-TV reported.

Anna Maria Island is in Manatee County, about 55 miles south of downtown Tampa.

The man, who is in his 20s, was bitten in his lower leg near Bean Point on Anna Maria Island, WWSB-TV reported.

The victim was taken to the Kingfish Boat ramp and was transported as a trauma alert, according to the television station.

The man’s condition is unknown, WFLA reported. The circumstances leading up to the attack are unclear, according to the television station.

It was also unclear what type of shark bit the man and how large it was.

