Man arrested, charged with stalking, threatening Taylor Swift A man has been arrested and charged in LaPorte County, Indiana for allegedly stalking and threatening singer, Taylor Swift. (LaPorte County Jail/LaPorte County Jail)

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A man has been arrested and charged in LaPorte County, Indiana, for allegedly stalking and threatening singer Taylor Swift.

>> Read more trending news

Mitchell T. Taebel, 36, has been charged with stalking, intimidation, invasion of privacy, and harassment according to the South Bend Tribune.

Taebell is accused of stalking Swift and making threats against her, her security, and those attending the Eras Tour, the newspaper reported.

Taebel sent a voice message to Swift through her official Instagram account on May 25, according to the South Bend Tribune. He reportedly said in the message that “he would happily wear a bomb if he cannot be with his soulmate.”

Taebel is accused of sending a message to Swift’s father and then allegedly also sending Swift a photo of someone firing a handgun at a firing range, WDNU reported. Prosecutors claim that the photo included a threatening message to hurt Swift and her dancers.

Taebel was arrested last Friday the day of the first of three concerts Swift had in Chicago, WDNU reported.

Taebel is also believed to have a YouTube page with multiple videos about Swift, some saying that they should be married, the South Bend Tribune reported.

Earlier last month, police said Taebl had traveled to some luxury condos in Nashville, the newspaper reported. He believed that Swift was there and had asked security to tell her he was in the lobby while claiming to be a “popular TV host.”

Taebel reportedly fled as the police were called but then showed up at Nissan Stadium for Swift’s Eras Tour concert. The South Bend Tribune reported that Taebell was recognized from a list of “known security threats” and was eventually removed from a VIP area.

Taebel reportedly posted a message wishing death for people who believe it’s illegal to go where someone lives just to see if someone wants to meet, WNDU reported.

“Y’all get ready you thugs because we’re going to cancel this damn tour and still destroy you,” Taebel sent in a message to Swift, according to court records obtained by the news outlet. The message was accompanied by a photo of a man holding an AR-15 rifle.

Swift’s management team has reportedly gotten a temporary restraining order against Taebel, according to WDNU. He was served with that on May 13.

Prosecutors claim that he reportedly violated his order by posting messages about Swift and tagging her on social media, the South Bend Tribune reported.

Taebel appeared in court on Tuesday, the newspaper reported. Judge Jamie Oss denied Taebel’s request to be released and then required a $15,000 cash-only bond for his release.

Taebel is expected for another hearing on July 27, WDNU reported.