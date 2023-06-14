Man arrested after throwing knife at someone who refused to take him to GameStop A man was arrested in Palm Coast, Florida on Monday after he threatened two people who refused to give him a ride to GameStop. (Flagler County Sheriff's Office/Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

PALM COAST, Fla. — A man was arrested in Palm Coast, Florida on Monday after he threatened two people who refused to give him a ride to GameStop.

In a news release, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested James Colasanti, 19, on Monday. Colasanti had asked someone for a ride to GameStop at an apartment complex in Palm Coast.

When that person said no, he reportedly pulled out two knives from his bedroom, and threatened to kill them, the sheriff’s office said, according to WFTV. He then ran into the kitchen and threw another seven-inch kitchen knife at the victim before taking off.

Colasanti then fled the area. The victim reportedly followed him and saw him jump a fence at Flagler Palm Coast High School nearby, the news outlet reported. The high school when into lockdown. The sheriff’s office said that summer school was in session at the time.

Colasanti was found later hiding in storage containers at the high school, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies found Colasanti hiding in one of the containers and arrested him. He had two pocketknives in his pockets when he was arrested.

“It doesn’t get any more pathetic than this. He ruined his future over video games,” said Sheriff Rick Staly in the news release. “Luckily, no one was hurt, and our deputies arrested him quickly – before he could try to hurt anyone else. This is another reason why having a School Resource Deputy on campus, even during summer school is so important. If you can’t control your anger, get some help or you’ll end up at the Green Roof Inn.”

Colasanti was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and armed trespassing on school grounds, the sheriff’s office said. He is being held on $20,000 bond, WFTV reported