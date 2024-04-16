Man accused of starving 5-year-old daughter to death

Robert S. Buskey

Arraigned: Robert S. Buskey was arraigned in a New York court on Monday. He is accused of starving his 5-year-old daughter to death. (Schenectady County District Attorney's Office)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — A New York man accused of starving his 5-year-old daughter to death was arraigned in court on Monday.

>> Read more trending news

Robert Buskey, 33, of Schenectady, was charged with one count of second-degree manslaughter and two counts of child endangerment, the Albany Times-Union reported. Prosecutors alleged that Buskey denied the girl water and food beginning on April 10 until she died on Sunday, according to the newspaper.

A 3-year-old boy was also living at the residence, according to court documents.

Neither child was identified by police.

According to Schenectady County Assistant District Attorney John Carson, the girl’s biological mother did not appear to be living with Buskey and the children, The Daily Gazette of Schenectady reported.

Schenectady police responded to a residence on Elmer Avenue at about 3 a.m. EDT on Sunday, WTEN-TV reported. Officers arriving at the home discovered the girl unconscious and not breathing. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the television station.

“Our detectives concluded that there was enough evidence to charge the father with manslaughter, but there may or may not be additional charges coming in the future,” Schenectady Police Officer Nolan Carroll told reporters, according to WNYT-TV. “They are still actively ongoing and out in the field investigating this case.”

Carroll added that the 3-year-old boy is safe with other family members, the television station reported.

“The child is safe and will be placed in a safe place,” Carson told The Gazette. He said that the girl was denied food and water and that the “lack of fluids was the larger of the two issues.”

Carson told the newspaper that the surviving child tested positive for cocaine. He added that he was waiting for the boy’s full medical records to determine whether any other charges would be filed.

Buskey was represented by the public defender’s office during his court appearance on Monday, the Times-Union reported. A message left with the attorney was not immediately returned.

Buskey was being held at the Schenectady County jail, according to the newspaper.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!