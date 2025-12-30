Man accused of robbing meat market while naked

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Call it a bizarre version of “Naked Gun.”

A North Florida man is accused of robbing a meat market while wearing nothing but a face covering, authorities said. The man was also carrying an object wrapped in his hand that employees believed was a weapon.

According to a news release from the Lake City Police Department, Kobe Latrey Watkins, 25, of Lake City, was arrested on Dec. 23. He was charged with armed robbery, exposure of sexual organs, grand theft and criminal mischief.

Police received reports of a robbery at BJ’s Meat Market in Lake City at about 8:50 p.m. ET on Dec. 23.

Watkins allegedly broke into a cash box and took more than $1,000 from the store before he fled the scene. No one was hurt during the robbery.

Employees told responding officers the suspect was nude except for a covering over his face, the news release states.

“A description of the suspect and direction of travel were disseminated to responding units, and officers established a perimeter in an attempt to locate the suspect,” police said.

Police said Watkins was quickly located and detained. He was taken to an area hospital for a medical evaluation and booked into the Columbia County jail.

“Incidents like this are unsettling, but our officers responded quickly, secured the scene, and worked with our partners to identify and arrest the suspect,” Lake City police Chief Gerald Butler said in a statement. “We appreciate the swift assistance from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the cooperation from the business employees that helped bring this to a safe resolution.”

