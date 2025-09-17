Man accused of ramming car into FBI gate at Pittsburgh field office

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PITTSBURGH — A man who is suspected of ramming a car into the gate surrounding the FBI’s Pittsburgh field office has been taken into custody.

The FBI said the man, identified as Donald Henson of the Penn Hills area of Greater Pittsburgh, drove his car into the gate at about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, before getting out of the vehicle, draping an American flag over the gate and yelling something, WPXI reported.

He then allegedly walked away.

The car had expletives written in red on the driver’s side door.

While the bomb squad was called in, no explosives were found, the FBI said, according to The Associated Press.

Officials said Henson, who they said was a former member of the military, had a history of mental health issues.

But assistant special agent in charge, Christopher Giordano, said, "We look at this as an act of terror against the FBI. This was a targeted attack on this building. Thankfully, nobody was hurt.”

A motive for the incident was not released, WPXI reported.

Giordano said, “He did come here to the FBI field office a few weeks ago to make a complaint that didn’t make a whole lot of sense,” the AP reported.

Henson was taken into custody about seven hours after the alleged attack on Wednesday.

